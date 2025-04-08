403
Malaysia: ASEAN Diverse Trade Partnerships Adequate Response To US Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to diversify trade partnerships with significant markets in the Middle East, the EU, Asia, and Africa, stressing that this approach is a strategic choice for the region considering international trade challenges.
In his speech at the opening of the ASEAN Investment Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Ibrahim said that the association's countries will continue to maintain their partnership with the US, but at the same time, they will take all necessary steps to protect their economic interests.
He noted that Malaysia's vision for ASEAN is for it to be a prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive region, adding that achieving this requires "political will, serious investment, a clear vision, and a bit of good fortune," as well as accelerating the implementation of sub-regional initiatives to enhance integration.
Regarding recent trade tensions with the US, the Prime Minister said that Malaysia does not believe in what he called "megaphone diplomacy" in dealing with international crises, stressing that his country will resort to "silent diplomacy" by sending officials to Washington for direct dialogue regarding tariffs.
The US imposed retaliatory tariffs of 24 percent on Malaysian imports, while the rates imposed on the rest of the ASEAN countries varied. (end)
