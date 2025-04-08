(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement no 8-2025 Søborg, April 8, 2025 Konsolidator's quarterly update – Q1 2025 Konsolidator's contracted ARR (CARR) increased by 11% (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025 compared to Q1 2024, reaching DKK 21.6m. Konsolidator came off to a strong start in its new strategy period 2025-2027, focusing on resilient growth. The most notable aspect of Q1 2025 was that the transition towards partner-driven sales was better than expected, as 50% of sales were through the partner channel. Other key initiatives include a data warehouse collaboration with KPMG to enhance financial reporting and data analytics, new partnerships to expand market reach, and a capital raise of DKK 2.2m in February 2025 and DKK 1.8m in further funding at a later point in 2025. Q1 2025 Contracted ARR and key financial highlights

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Annual Change % Contracted ARR 21.6m 19.4m 11%

During Q1 2025, the CARR increased by DKK 0.3m, signing 8 new customers but also saying goodbye to customers, mainly due to M&A and customers downsizing their activities. Churn remained at the same level as Q4 2024.

Business update

At the beginning of the year, Konsolidator launched its third strategy since the IPO,“Resilient Growth”. The strategy prioritizes CARR growth through the partner channel and profitability through reduced Customer Acquisition Costs and higher average income per customer. In line with the strategy, Konsolidator delivered, particularly in the following fields in this quarter:



Partner channel: Welcomed 5 new partners in Spain and held 11 new meetings with potential partners in the rest of the World. More notably, 50% of Konsolidator's new customers in Q1 2025 came from the partner channel.

Broader product offering: Commenced a data warehouse collaboration with KPMG, which was launched on April 1st. Operational strengthening: The transition to a partner-driven sales organization continues, and we saw a 50% reduction in CAC/CARR in Q1-25 compared to Q1-24



“We've had a solid start in the beginning of 2025 and our strategy 'Resilient Growth.' The shift to partner-driven sales is progressing faster than expected, with already 50% of new sales coming through the partner channel. That's a strong signal that we're on a good track.”

“We've also taken important steps to strengthen our financial reporting capabilities and expand our market reach. While we've seen a few customers leave, we are confident that the improvements we're making will drive long-term value. With secured funding for 2025 and a clear focus on efficiency, we remain committed to sustainable growth and profitability.” – Claus Finderup Grove, CEO

Looking ahead

Konsolidator continues to expand its sales approach beyond direct sales leveraging strategic partnerships and ecosystems. Konsolidator's software is now integrated with the Microsoft D365 systems – ERP, datawarehouse and PowerBI. Additionally, Konsolidator is exploring opportunities where its software plays a critical role in financial analysis, such as providing reliable data to financial institutions. Key priorities for the coming quarters continue to include:

Expanding the partner channel, especially in Scandinavia and IberiaEnhancing the product offering to meet evolving CFO demands especially around a Data Warehouse solution, FP&A solution, and ESGBuilding a dedicated growth track forStrengthening operations to boost efficiency and customer satisfaction

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

