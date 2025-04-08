403
Over 20 die as deadly storms lash US Midwest, South
(MENAFN) Severe weather, including flash floods and tornado damage, has claimed the lives of more than 22 individuals across several states in the Midwestern and southern United States over the weekend, officials report.
Tennessee recorded the highest number of fatalities, accounting for almost half of the total deaths. Missouri and Kentucky each reported three fatalities, while Indiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Arkansas also confirmed storm-related deaths. Among the victims were both children and elderly individuals.
The extreme weather has led to overflowing rivers, prompting the National Weather Service to issue warnings that numerous areas are expected to reach "major flood stage," even as the rainfall begins to diminish. Reports indicate that up to nine million Americans were under flood watch on Monday.
Among the tragic incidents was the death of a nine-year-old boy in Kentucky, who was swept away by floodwaters while heading to his school bus stop; his body was recovered two hours later. In Missouri, a 16-year-old volunteer firefighter named Chevy Gall lost his life in a vehicle accident while responding to rescue calls during the storm. Local Fire Chief Terry Feth expressed the department's sorrow, stating, "Chevy died while answering the call to help others."
He further noted, "Our entire department is grieving, as we mourn with Chevy's family, friends, and our fellow first responders during this incredibly difficult time."
