United Arab Emirates Data Center Server Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) data center server market is on a robust growth trajectory, with its valuation projected to escalate from USD 668.6 million in 2024 to USD 1,199.0 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.
This surge is primarily driven by the proliferation of data centers across the nation. A notable example is the launch of a solar-powered data center in Dubai by Data Hub Integrated Solutions Moro L.L.C, a subsidiary of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in February 2023.
Key Insights
• The rapid increase in internet users within the U.A.E. has significantly amplified the demand for data centers. As the backbone of internet infrastructure, data centers are essential for storing, processing, and distributing vast amounts of data to users.
• The introduction of 5G networks in the U.A.E. is poised to further propel market growth. High-speed internet technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and autonomous vehicles, necessitate high-performance servers to manage substantial data volumes, thereby driving the demand for advanced server infrastructure.
• Government initiatives aimed at bolstering the country's economy have led to the development of various programs that require robust data center infrastructure. These programs are designed to store, process, and manage the extensive data generated by smart applications, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and government services.
• The U.A.E. data center server market is segmented by server type into rack, blade, micro, and tower servers. Each type caters to specific needs within data centers, offering flexibility and scalability to meet diverse operational requirements.
• In terms of data center size, the market is categorized into large, medium, and small data centers. This segmentation reflects the varying capacities and scales of operations, accommodating businesses of different sizes and their corresponding data processing needs.
• The market is also analyzed based on tier types, including Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 data centers. These tiers represent the levels of redundancy and reliability offered, with higher tiers providing greater fault tolerance and uptime guarantees.
• Data center types in the U.A.E. encompass co-location and hyperscale facilities. Co-location centers offer shared infrastructure for multiple clients, while hyperscale data centers are massive facilities designed to support scalable applications and cloud services.
• The end-user landscape includes sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Government and Defense, and Healthcare. Each sector has unique data processing and storage requirements, influencing the demand for specific server solutions.
• Geographically, Dubai stands out as the largest emirate in the data center server market, attributed to its advanced infrastructure and strategic initiatives. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are identified as the fastest-growing regions, reflecting their increasing investments in data center developments.
• The market exhibits a consolidated nature, with a few key players dominating the landscape. This consolidation indicates a competitive environment where major companies leverage their resources to maintain market share and drive innovation.
The U.A.E.'s data center server market is experiencing dynamic growth, fueled by technological advancements, increasing digitalization, and supportive government policies. As the nation continues to embrace digital transformation, the demand for sophisticated data center solutions is set to rise, presenting substantial opportunities for stakeholders in this sector.
