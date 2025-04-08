Qatar Marks World Health Day With Achievements In Maternal Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and healthcare institutions yesterday, marked the World Health Day, aligning with this year's theme, 'Maternal and Newborn Health.'

On this occasion, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a campaign titled, 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures', aimed at intensifying global efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritise women's long-term health and wellbeing.

Maternal and newborn health is of significant importance in the State of Qatar. The country has achieved the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, related to reducing mortality rates among newborns and children under the age of five, as well as improving maternal survival rates. Statistics from 2023 show that there were no maternal deaths during childbirth recorded in Qatar, and all births took place under the supervision of skilled healthcare professionals.



Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud said,“In the State of Qatar, under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality healthcare services to all members of society, with a special focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of mothers and newborns.”

The Minister added,“On the occasion of World Health Day, we reaffirm our strong and ongoing commitment to advancing maternal and newborn health as part of our broader efforts to ensure a healthy and sustainable future for both present and future generations.”

He emphasised that maternal and newborn health is a key priority in the National Health Strategy 2024–2030, which includes two major initiatives: 'Reproductive Health' and 'Healthy Children and Adolescents.'

He highlighted the efforts being made to ensure the highest standards of healthcare services for mothers, newborns, children, and adolescents across all levels of care, from community and primary to secondary and specialised services, throughout the entire health system.

The Ministry of Public Health is implementing a number of key initiatives in this field to enhance maternal and newborn health and wellbeing. Among the most prominent is the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, which aims to ensure that all maternal and child healthcare facilities support breastfeeding. Since 2016, the Ministry has been working in collaboration with healthcare institutions to implement this initiative and increase breastfeeding rates across Qatar. Healthcare facilities are assessed against WHO standards and are accredited as baby-friendly hospitals once all criteria are met.

Data from Qatar's Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) shows that the rate of exclusive breastfeeding among infants aged 0–5 months increased from 29.3 percent in 2012 to 45.4 percent in 2023.

The Ministry also runs a Child Growth Monitoring Programme for children under the age of five, which uses growth charts to assess and compare children's physical development against global standards. This programme helps raise awareness of child health and facilitates early detection of growth-related issues such as stunting, overweight, and obesity, allowing for timely intervention and treatment.

Additionally, the Ministry has issued nutritional guidelines that include recommendations on the importance of breastfeeding. Guidelines specifically tailored for maternal and child nutrition (for children under the age of five) are due to be released soon.

Qatar's National Immunisation Programme has achieved high coverage rates of over 95 percent for most essential childhood vaccines. The programme has made a significant contribution to improving maternal and newborn health, as well as reducing the spread of infectious diseases within the community.

Meanwhile, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has launched a month-long campaign in April under the slogan, 'A Woman's Health Reflects Her Family's Health', aiming to promote women's health and raise awareness of the services available through the Corporation. PHCC serves as the first point of contact for pregnant women and newborns in Qatar, providing access to care through its health centres, which offer high-quality services before, during, and after pregnancy. This complements the specialised, high-quality care provided to mothers and newborns in hospitals.