World Health Day Marked While Gaza's Health Crisis Deepens
Report Imen Kheriji
GENEVA, April 7 (Kuna) -- As the World Health Day is marked on April 7, celebrations this will also kick off a year-long campaign focusing on maternal and newborn health titled "Healthy Beginnings Hopeful Futures".
While the world celebrates the occasion, the Gaza Strip's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse with a combination of severe malnutrition and lack of access to healthcare endangering mothers and their unborn children.
Speaking to KUNA World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris described the health conditions for pregnant women in Gaza as "beyond anything a human can imagine."
"When a pregnant woman is suffering from acute malnutrition the fetus often fails to develop properly," Harris said.
"This can lead to intrauterine growth restriction increasing the risk of miscarriage premature birth or babies born full term but severely underweight due to prolonged hunger."
She added that babies born under such circumstances often face a long uncertain road to recovery if they recover at all.
WHO estimates indicate there are more than 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza with around 5,500 expected to give birth next month.
Approximately 1,400 will require cesarean sections at a time when hospitals and healthcare facilities have been largely destroyed and essential services are critically lacking.
According to WHO, one in four pregnant women in Gaza is experiencing severe complications.
Around 25 percent suffer from acute anemia while 23percent face the threat of preterm labor.
Harris also noted that due to the widespread food shortages, 99 percent of breastfeeding women were struggling to produce milk while half a million women and girls of reproductive age lack access to basic prenatal and postnatal care.
Harris reported that 90 percent of pregnant and lactating women were enduring extreme food insecurity as a result of the ongoing blockade, soaring food prices and the lack of nutritional variety in meals.
Of over 100,000 children in Gaza, nearly 3 percent required treatment for severe acute malnutrition with more than 60,000 cases reported among children aged 6 to 59 months, revealed the WHO.
Additionally 16,500 pregnant and lactating women need urgent treatment for acute malnutrition.
Harris also expressed serious concerns over WHO's ability to respond to the crisis following the U.S. government's decision to cut funding which previously accounted for about 30 percent about USD 100 million of funding for the health cluster.
"However this year has already seen a dramatic shortfall with 47 million dollars lost representing 43 percent of the resources that should have been in operation by now."
"WHO is now facing a 47 million dollars funding shortfall in 2025 representing 43 percent of resources leaving core services such as medical supplies emergency health teams and fuel for health facilities without necessary support."
She warned, "If health programs are cut one million people in Gaza and the West Bank could be left without access to critical services placing them at risk within an already collapsing health system," adding also that the impact of these funding cuts goes far beyond short-term programs putting at risk WHO's plans for post-war reconstruction of Gaza's healthcare system.
Chris Sidoti, the Commissioner of the UN Human Rights Council's Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories including East Jerusalem and Israel, confirmed that life for mothers and children has become almost impossible due to the conditions in Gaza with Israel's systematic destruction of healthcare infrastructure.
He said that one of the most significant violations documented by the Commission was the targeting of specialized maternity care centers, such as the "Basmat" fertility center, which was destroyed by Israeli occupation forces as a direct attack on the reproductive capacity of Palestinians.
The Commission found it to be a form of genocidal act aimed at impairing births in the Gaza Strip.
He added that the attacks on maternity hospitals have resulted in the deaths of many women and infants exacerbating the physical and psychological harm to Palestinians.
Sidoti emphasized that the violations in the West Bank and Gaza became increasingly similar although the situation in Gaza is harsher.
He confirmed that the violations have become widespread systematic and more extreme.
"We have reached a point where it is no longer possible to claim that these are individual actions by rogue soldiers. We must acknowledge that since the 7th of October 2023 these practices have become widespread and systematic and therefore are part of the operational procedures of the occupying soldiers both in Gaza and the West Bank" he said.
He clarified that sexual violence had also been used in the past though less widespread and less extreme.
"What has changed since October 7 is that the violence has become severe and widespread and now systematic" he added.
Sidoti affirmed that the deliberate attacks on Gaza's health system were part of a systematic policy to destroy medical infrastructure including facilities providing reproductive health care, maternity hospitals, and maternity wards in hospitals.
This represents a threat to the survival of Palestinians as a group.
According to a report published at the end of March the UN commission of inquiry revealed that reproductive and sexual violence was being used systematically not only against women but also against detained Palestinian men many of whom have suffered torture targeting their reproductive organs carrying long-lasting impacts on victims' health and fertility.
On the global stage, a new UN report -- co-authored by WHO -- showed a 40 percent reduction in maternal mortality between 2000 and 2023 largely due to improved access to essential health services.
It also warned of a sharp slowdown in progress since 2016 with an estimated 260,000 women dying during and following pregnancy and childbirth in 2023 approximately one every two minutes.
Approximately, 92 percent of all maternal deaths occurred in low and lower middle-income countries in 2023 and most could have been prevented.
The report highlighted that women in humanitarian and conflict-affected area remain at the highest risk globally.
Some 37 countries were classified in 2023 as being in conflict or institutional/social fragility accounting for 61 percent of global maternal deaths despite representing only 25 percent of global live births.
Commenting on the findings WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The data show encouraging signs but also a stark reminder of how dangerous pregnancy remains in many parts of the world despite the existence of solutions to prevent most maternal deaths."
The UN agencies warned that recent cuts to US funding along with an unprecedented decline in international aid were placing the progress made in maternal and child health over the past decades at serious risk. (end)
