Dividend Declaration
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION
8 APRIL 2025
Following the successful realisation of Hospital Services Group Limited, the Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 6.4p per share, which will be paid on 9 May 2025.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 17 April 2025 and the record date for payment will be 22 April 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Legal Disclaimer:
