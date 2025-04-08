Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dividend Declaration


2025-04-08 02:15:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION
8 APRIL 2025

Following the successful realisation of Hospital Services Group Limited, the Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 6.4p per share, which will be paid on 9 May 2025.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 17 April 2025 and the record date for payment will be 22 April 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


MENAFN08042025004107003653ID1109401635

