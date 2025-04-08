403
AAFT Convocation Of 123Rd Batch Of Trainees At Marwah Studios Sets A World Record
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) has once again created history by successfully conducting the convocation ceremony for its 123rd batch of trainees at Marwah Studios. This remarkable achievement has established a world record, making AAFT the only creative institution in the world to have reached this milestone of holding 123 consecutive convocation ceremonies.
During his inspiring convocation address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder and president of AAFT, motivated the graduating students with his insightful words. He emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism, refining their presentation skills, and actively participating in creative and productive activities. Furthermore, he advised them to uphold strong moral values and integrity, encouraging them to become not just successful professionals but also responsible and compassionate human beings who contribute positively to society.
The prestigious event was graced by several distinguished personalities from various fields. Among the esteemed guests were Urvashi Agarwal 'Urvi', a renowned writer and poetess; Abhinav Chaturvedi, a well-known actor and model; I.P. Singh Bawa, a reputed commentator and presenter; P.R. Sikka, a respected Supreme Court lawyer; and Vipin Gaur, the General Secretary of the Newspaper Association of India. The presence of such eminent figures added great value to the convocation ceremony, inspiring the students with their remarkable achievements and vast experiences.
Additionally, the event witnessed the participation of prominent media and entertainment industry professionals, including Syed Nazam Iqbal, a notable producer-director from Doordarshan and Vikaas Naagru renowned mind trainer. Their presence underscored the significance of AAFT's commitment to excellence in media education and its role in shaping the future of aspiring filmmakers, journalists, and media professionals.
The convocation marked yet another milestone in AAFT's illustrious journey, reaffirming its position as a pioneering institution dedicated to nurturing talent and setting new benchmarks in the field of creative arts and media education.
