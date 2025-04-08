403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The All-New Tiguan R-Line Comes Packed With Innovative Technologies And Advanced Convenience Features
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: Innovative beyond technology, advanced beyond convenience, the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is set to inspire with its innovative technologies and advanced convenience features. The soon to be launched global iconic SUV from Volkswagen will introduce a new era of form and function for Indian. customers. True to its sporty DNA and premium aesthetics, the all-new Tiguan
R-Line delivers a contemporary in-cabin experience that is both intuitive and delightful.
The interior design of the cabin evokes a contemporary appeal. The all-new Tiguan R-Line with its 26.04 cm customizable digital Cockpit is equipped with options to set different information profiles for the driver, offering enhanced convenience. From the driver's seat, the newly designed cockpit landscape with components of the fourth-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB4) offers distinctive style, intuitive user experience and optimum connectivity.
The all-new Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a class leading 38.1 cm infotainment system that delivers enhanced convenience and ease of operation with its newly designed menu structure and graphics. Providing a seamless driving experience, the new head-up display and new multi-function driving experience switch with integrated TFT LCD display, redefine the SUVs in-cabin experiences. The eight speakers provide an immersive sound experience making the journey far more enjoyable.
Further enhancing convenience, the Tiguan R-Line is equipped with Wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM as well as wired connectivity and wireless charging. Seamless integration of navigation information from the
infotainment to the digital cockpit and head-up display ensures distraction less focus on the road ahead. Powered by IDA voice assistant and voice enhancer, the all-new Tiguan R-Line will offer control over numerous infotainment functions that can be operated with ease using natural language.
R-Line delivers a contemporary in-cabin experience that is both intuitive and delightful.
The interior design of the cabin evokes a contemporary appeal. The all-new Tiguan R-Line with its 26.04 cm customizable digital Cockpit is equipped with options to set different information profiles for the driver, offering enhanced convenience. From the driver's seat, the newly designed cockpit landscape with components of the fourth-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB4) offers distinctive style, intuitive user experience and optimum connectivity.
The all-new Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a class leading 38.1 cm infotainment system that delivers enhanced convenience and ease of operation with its newly designed menu structure and graphics. Providing a seamless driving experience, the new head-up display and new multi-function driving experience switch with integrated TFT LCD display, redefine the SUVs in-cabin experiences. The eight speakers provide an immersive sound experience making the journey far more enjoyable.
Further enhancing convenience, the Tiguan R-Line is equipped with Wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM as well as wired connectivity and wireless charging. Seamless integration of navigation information from the
infotainment to the digital cockpit and head-up display ensures distraction less focus on the road ahead. Powered by IDA voice assistant and voice enhancer, the all-new Tiguan R-Line will offer control over numerous infotainment functions that can be operated with ease using natural language.
Company :-Value 360 Communications Private Limited
User :- Neeraj Atri
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment