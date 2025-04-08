Woman And Toddler Shot Dead In Mansehra Honor Killing Fiancée Behind Peshawar Murder

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In two shocking incidents of gender-based violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman and her 16-month-old daughter were gunned down in an apparent honor killing in Mansehra, while in Peshawar, the mystery behind a young man's murder unraveled with his fiancée emerging as the prime suspect.

According to Mansehra police, a woman was brutally murdered along with her toddler daughter for marrying of her own choice. The incident occurred three years after she had married without her family's consent. Her husband is currently working in Saudi Arabia.

Police say the victim's family members were behind the killings, and a case has been registered against four suspects believed to be directly involved.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar's Hayatabad area, the murder of a young man took a dramatic turn after investigations revealed that the killer was none other than his fiancée.

Police reported that the body of the victim, Ibrarullah, was recovered on March 27. Following an inquiry, police arrested his fiancée and her male friend. Ibrarullah was set to be married on April 6.

Initial investigations suggest that the girl did not want to marry Ibrarullah and conspired with her friend to have him killed.