Woman And Toddler Shot Dead In Mansehra Honor Killing Fiancée Behind Peshawar Murder

Woman And Toddler Shot Dead In Mansehra Honor Killing Fiancée Behind Peshawar Murder
According to Mansehra police, a woman was brutally murdered along with her toddler daughter for marrying of her own choice. The incident occurred three years after she had married without her family's consent. Her husband is currently working in Saudi Arabia.
Police say the victim's family members were behind the killings, and a case has been registered against four suspects believed to be directly involved.
Also Read: Crackdown Begins: Over 100,000 Undocumented Foreigners Identified in Peshawar Mapping Drive
Meanwhile, in Peshawar's Hayatabad area, the murder of a young man took a dramatic turn after investigations revealed that the killer was none other than his fiancée.
Police reported that the body of the victim, Ibrarullah, was recovered on March 27. Following an inquiry, police arrested his fiancée and her male friend. Ibrarullah was set to be married on April 6.
Initial investigations suggest that the girl did not want to marry Ibrarullah and conspired with her friend to have him killed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment