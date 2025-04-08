Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting His Mother In Swabi's Shahida Dagai Area

Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting His Mother In Swabi's Shahida Dagai Area


2025-04-08 02:08:09
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district, a man allegedly shot and killed his mother for unknown reasons in the Shahida Dagai area. Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect along with the murder weapon within 30 minutes of the crime.

According to a press release issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) office, Kalu Khan Police received a report that a son had opened fire on his mother, resulting in her death.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Kalu Khan, Munsif Khan, along with a police team, promptly reached the crime scene, shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal procedures, and initiated an investigation.

Also Read: WHO Raises Alarm Over Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Pakistan, Calls for Urgent Action

The suspect, identified as Bahar Ali, son of Taza Gul and a resident of Shahida Dagai, was apprehended along with a pistol believed to be the murder weapon. During the initial interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to killing his mother. The motive behind the murder has not yet been determined.

Police registered the case on the complaint of the suspect's stepbrother, Qaiser Ali. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

MENAFN08042025000189011041ID1109401579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search