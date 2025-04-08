Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting His Mother In Swabi's Shahida Dagai Area

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a shocking incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district, a man allegedly shot and killed his mother for unknown reasons in the Shahida Dagai area. Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect along with the murder weapon within 30 minutes of the crime.

According to a press release issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) office, Kalu Khan Police received a report that a son had opened fire on his mother, resulting in her death.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Kalu Khan, Munsif Khan, along with a police team, promptly reached the crime scene, shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal procedures, and initiated an investigation.

The suspect, identified as Bahar Ali, son of Taza Gul and a resident of Shahida Dagai, was apprehended along with a pistol believed to be the murder weapon. During the initial interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to killing his mother. The motive behind the murder has not yet been determined.

Police registered the case on the complaint of the suspect's stepbrother, Qaiser Ali. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.