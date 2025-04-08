Ukraine Returns Four-Year-Old Girl From Russian-Occupied Territory Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Ukraine has returned a four-year-old girl from Russian-occupied territory.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He stated that when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the child was staying with her grandmother.

"Their town fell under occupation in the very first days of the war. Due to constant shelling, disruptions in electricity and water supply, and the persistent threat of deportation, the girl's childhood turned into a struggle for survival," Yermak said.

The girl's father, who remained in Ukrainian-controlled territory, made multiple unsuccessful attempts to evacuate his daughter. With the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, a safe route was eventually identified, and a rescue mission was carried out. The child is now safely home with her father, Yermak said.

On April 4, it was reported that a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man with a disability had also been rescued from Russian-occupied territories.