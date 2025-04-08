Eight Wounded As Russian Forces Shell 31 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled 31 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region over the past day, injuring eight people, including a child.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to Prokudin, the towns and villages targeted by enemy fire and airstrikes included Beryslav, Monastyrske, Sadove, Mylove, Dudchany, Tomaryne, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Molodizhne, Novoberyslav, Vysoke, Havrylivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Blahovishchenske, Zmiivka, Dniprovske, Kachkarivka, Kostyrka, Lvove, Novodmytrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Osokorivka, Pryozerne, Tiahynka, Urozhaine, and the city of Kherson.

Russian shelling of Kherson injures pregnant woman, her child

Prokudin specified that Russian forces had targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas. The shelling damaged three apartment buildings and eleven private homes. Agricultural and farming facilities were also struck, along with gas pipelines, a garage, and a private vehicle.

"As a result of Russian aggression, eight people were injured, including one child," Prokudin said.