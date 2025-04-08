Azerbaijan Urges Global Response After Mine Explosion Injures Civilians, Including Children

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to take urgent action following another mine explosion that seriously injured four Azerbaijani citizens, including young children,reports.

The ministry shared a statement on its official social media platform, highlighting that 392 people have been killed or injured since the 2020 war as a result of Armenia's extensive mine contamination.

“We call on the international community to recognize the urgency of mine action, to stand with Azerbaijan in its ongoing mine clearance efforts, and to hold Armenia accountable for its deliberate and widespread mine pollution, which continues to endanger the lives of innocent people and hinder post-conflict reconstruction efforts,” the statement reads.

The latest incidents occurred in the Jabrayil and Agdam regions. An Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) employee was injured during demining efforts in Jabrayil, while three members of a family were wounded in Aghdam.

Baku continues to urge global partners to assist in demining efforts and ensure accountability for what it describes as Armenia's ongoing violation of humanitarian norms.