New Milestone In Securing International Support For Right Of Western Azerbaijanis To Return

MENAFN - AzerNews) A significant achievement has been made in the pursuit of gaining international backing for the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland, marking another milestone in the community's efforts,reports, citing a statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The statement stressed that this progress follows a declaration adopted at the Fourth Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, on April 6, 2025.

The declaration expresses strong support for the efforts of the Western Azerbaijan Community to return to their ancestral lands in a peaceful, secure, and dignified manner. It highlights the NAM Parliamentary Network's commitment to the principles of Bandung, reinforcing the significance of this issue as one that serves international peace and justice.

The statement emphasizes that the decision made by the NAM Parliamentary Network reflects the network's continued dedication to the Bandung Principles, and recognizes the right of the Western Azerbaijanis to return as a key topic contributing to global peace and fairness.

The Western Azerbaijan Community expressed its gratitude for the support shown by the NAM Parliamentary Network and the Parliament of Azerbaijan, which holds the chairmanship of the network, for their commitment to this just cause.