Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Milestone In Securing International Support For Right Of Western Azerbaijanis To Return

New Milestone In Securing International Support For Right Of Western Azerbaijanis To Return


2025-04-08 02:07:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A significant achievement has been made in the pursuit of gaining international backing for the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland, marking another milestone in the community's efforts, Azernews reports, citing a statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The statement stressed that this progress follows a declaration adopted at the Fourth Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, on April 6, 2025.

The declaration expresses strong support for the efforts of the Western Azerbaijan Community to return to their ancestral lands in a peaceful, secure, and dignified manner. It highlights the NAM Parliamentary Network's commitment to the principles of Bandung, reinforcing the significance of this issue as one that serves international peace and justice.

The statement emphasizes that the decision made by the NAM Parliamentary Network reflects the network's continued dedication to the Bandung Principles, and recognizes the right of the Western Azerbaijanis to return as a key topic contributing to global peace and fairness.

The Western Azerbaijan Community expressed its gratitude for the support shown by the NAM Parliamentary Network and the Parliament of Azerbaijan, which holds the chairmanship of the network, for their commitment to this just cause.

MENAFN08042025000195011045ID1109401567

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search