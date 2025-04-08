Mass Protest Against Israeli Attacks On Gaza Staged In Morocco's Capital

RABAT, April 7 (NNN-XINHUA) - Thousands of Moroccans gathered in downtown Rabat to protest against the renewed deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Protesters gathered near the parliament building, waving Palestinian flags, chanting slogans voicing solidarity with the Palestinian people, urging an immediate end to Israel's Gaza blockade, and calling on Moroccan authorities to cut off all political ties with Israel.

The demonstration is organized by the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization, alongside several local human rights groups.

Israel has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza starting from March 2. It then ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the Palestinian enclave.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Effie Defrin said the Israeli army had entered“a new stage” in its offensive in Gaza.

The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 1,335 Palestinians and injured 3,297 others, Gaza health authorities said Sunday.

Morocco and Israel signed a normalization agreement on Dec 22, 2020. - NNN-XINHUA