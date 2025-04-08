【World's First】 The First Playable Glass Violin, Crafted With Heatproof & Masterful Artistry, Recognized By GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM

MENAFN - Pressat) Celebrating the Excellence of Japanese Craftsmanship.A Revolutionary Fusion of Glass Craftsmanship and Music

Tokyo, Japan – HARIO Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has combined over 60 years of expertise in heatproof glass manufacturing with the craftsmanship of highly skilled Japanese artisans to create a groundbreaking innovation: the world's first playable glass violin, redefining traditional perceptions of musical instruments.

Guinness World Records Recognition

Originally crafted in 2003, this glass violin was officially recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title on March 19 as the "first playable glass violin."

Masterful Hand-Blown Glass Technique

The body of the glass violin was meticulously shaped using traditional hand-blown glass techniques. Typically, hand-blown glass is formed into simple spherical shapes, making it extremely challenging to replicate the intricate curves and delicate details of a violin.

To ensure the instrument was not only visually stunning but also fully playable, HARIO artisans had to thin and evenly distribute the glass thickness - a level of precision and craftsmanship that machines cannot achieve. Each violin was painstakingly handcrafted by expert artisans, demonstrating an unprecedented level of skill and innovation.

"Realizing Your Creative Vision - Co-Creation Through HARIO's Advanced Glass Technology"

For decades, HARIO has been a pioneer in glass manufacturing, producing a wide range of products, from coffee siphons to tableware.

The company continues to push the boundaries of glass craftsmanship, supporting both its own brand and collaborations with individuals and businesses that rely on high-quality glass.

Limited Edition Glass Violin for Sale

To commemorate this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM achievement, a single glass violin will be available for purchase at 5.5 million yen(around £28,950). If multiple applications are received, the buyer will be chosen via lottery.

