Guiltless Scorching Sky: Balochistan's Unjust Climate Burden

In the vast, rugged expanse of southwestern Pakistan lies Balochistan, a province that stretches across nearly half of the country's landmass yet remains home to only a fraction of its people.

While global debates on climate change often focus on industrial powerhouses like the US, China, and the European Union, the harsh realities faced by vulnerable regions such as Balochistan remain overlooked.

This arid, mineral-rich region, often overshadowed by political unrest and insurgency, now faces an equally formidable foe: climate change.

The irony is stark-while Balochistan bears the brunt of escalating environmental disasters, Pakistan as a whole contributes almost nothing to the global emissions driving this crisis.

This juxtaposition demands a closer look: How can a province so vulnerable to ecological collapse exist within a nation that leaves such a negligible carbon footprint?

Through a lens of recent developments, hard-hitting data, and critical analysis, it becomes clear that Balochistan's plight is a microcosm of global inequity, where those least responsible for climate change suffer its harshest consequences.

Balochistan's geography tells a story of extremes. Covering 44% of Pakistan's territory, it is a land of towering mountains, sprawling deserts and a coastline along the Arabian Sea.

Yet, despite its size, the province is sparsely populated, with roughly 15 million residents (Projected Population for 2025: approximately 16.9 million), a mere 6% of Pakistan's 250 million people.

This vastness, coupled with its arid climate, makes it inherently susceptible to environmental shifts. Droughts, once occasional visitors, have become frequent intruders since the turn of the millennium, parching the land and its people. Recent reports underscore this grim reality: water scarcity has intensified, leaving communities on the edge of survival.

Consider the numbers. Since 2000, drought frequency in Balochistan has surged, a trend that aligns with global warming's exacerbation of dry spells in semi-arid zones. Unlike Punjab, where irrigation canals fed by the Indus River sustain agriculture, Balochistan relies heavily on erratic rainfall and dwindling groundwater.

Studies suggest that over 80% of the province's water supply comes from sources vulnerable to climate variability-rain, seasonal streams, and aquifers depleted by overuse and under-replenishment.

The result? A province where farming, the backbone of rural livelihoods, teeters on the verge of collapse. In 2022 alone, drought conditions slashed crop yields by nearly 40% in some districts, pushing families into food insecurity and deepening poverty.

Then there's the heat. Temperatures in Balochistan have climbed steadily, with summer highs now regularly exceeding 50°C (122°F) in areas like Sibi and Turbat. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report, 2023 was one of the hottest years on record, with Turbat hitting a scorching 53.7°C.

These scorching conditions amplify evaporation rates, drying out what little water remains. Livestock, another pillar of the local economy, perish in droves during these heatwaves, their carcasses littering a landscape that can no longer sustain them.

A recent news piece highlighted how shepherds in the province lost half their herds in a single season, a loss they can ill afford in a region where development lags far behind the rest of Pakistan.

Balochistan's vulnerability isn't just a matter of geography-it's a consequence of systemic neglect and inadequate adaptation. While the province faces some of the most severe climate impacts in Pakistan, its capacity to respond is crippled by underfunding and weak governance.

A special report from late March 2025 pointed to a glaring disconnect between Balochistan's water policies and climate realities. Despite the province's dire need for resilient infrastructure, think rainwater harvesting systems or drought-resistant crops, such initiatives remain woefully underfunded.