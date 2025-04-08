MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The United Nations Human Rights Council was rocked this week as explosive testimonies from the Sudan International Human Rights Organization and allied advocacy groups revealed a harrowing pattern of Human Rights violations committed by Sudan's army, now said to be under the grip of radical Islamist factions linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.







During the Council's 58th Session, before a hall of over 120 ambassadors and international delegates, speakers described a nation in flames: children in Sudan torn from their homes and forced into combat with the Sudanese army, ethnic communities wiped out by Islamists, and chemical weapons unleashed on civilians by the Muslim Brotherhood-led army.

“This isn't just a war,” one representative warned.“It's a moral implosion.”

Reports were submitted to all members of the UN Human Rights Council, with copies accompanied by videos and documents that laid bare the extent of the devastation. More than 80% of Sudan's hospitals have been destroyed, 76% of schools shuttered, and women and children subjected to widespread sexual violence and forced displacement. In Khartoum and Darfur, witnesses claim that chemical agents have been deployed-acts that violate every tenet of international law.

Adam Grien of the African Development Association, addressing the Council under Agenda Item 3, called for the immediate enforcement of a no-fly zone to halt relentless airstrikes targeting civilian areas.“Chemical warfare. Child soldiers. Mass rape. These are not allegations. They are facts. And they demand international action, not silence.”

Yosra Ali, representing the Sudan International Human Rights Organization, delivered a formal statement welcomed by the Council and circulated to all member states. Her demands were clear:

Launch a UN-led investigation into sexual violence committed by Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) under Item 5's accountability mandate

Apply global pressure on Sudan's radicalized military leadership

Establish a no-fly zone to protect civilians from ongoing air assaults

“These crimes cannot go unchecked,” Ali told the chamber.“This Council must be more than a symbol. It must be a force.”

As the world watches the Sudan crisis deepen, a critical question hangs in the air: Will global leaders continue to offer words or finally deliver justice?

