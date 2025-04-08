Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Capt Sajjadul Haq Appointed Biman's Chief Of Training


(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines has appointed the carrier's senior pilot Capt Sajjadul Haq Chief of Training, according to a notice issued on April 6.

Prior to this, the national airline's Director and Chief of Flight operations Capt Tasmin Doza was playing the role of Chief of Training as additional duty.

With the new appointment of Capt Sajjadul Haq, Capt Tasmin Doza was relieved from the post of Chief of Training.

Apart from serving as a captain of Boeing 787, Sajjadul Haq is also an instructor pilot of the flag carrier.

In his illustrious career, he has flown F-28, A-310, DC-10, and B-777, according to reports.

