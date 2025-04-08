Capt Sajjadul Haq Appointed Biman's Chief Of Training

Prior to this, the national airline's Director and Chief of Flight operations Capt Tasmin Doza was playing the role of Chief of Training as additional duty.

With the new appointment of Capt Sajjadul Haq, Capt Tasmin Doza was relieved from the post of Chief of Training.

Apart from serving as a captain of Boeing 787, Sajjadul Haq is also an instructor pilot of the flag carrier.

In his illustrious career, he has flown F-28, A-310, DC-10, and B-777, according to reports.

T