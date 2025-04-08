Capt Sajjadul Haq Appointed Biman's Chief Of Training
Prior to this, the national airline's Director and Chief of Flight operations Capt Tasmin Doza was playing the role of Chief of Training as additional duty.
With the new appointment of Capt Sajjadul Haq, Capt Tasmin Doza was relieved from the post of Chief of Training.
Apart from serving as a captain of Boeing 787, Sajjadul Haq is also an instructor pilot of the flag carrier.
In his illustrious career, he has flown F-28, A-310, DC-10, and B-777, according to reports.
-
T
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment