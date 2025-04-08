MP CM To Virtually Inaugurate ROB In Gwalior, Scindia And Tomar To Join

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, April 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed railway overbridge (ROB) in Gwalior on Tuesday, which will be a major infrastructure milestone for the historic city.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 42.80 crore, the overbridge is located near Vivekananda Needam at a railway crossing, connecting Chandrabadni Naka to the new Collectorate Road, an official said.

Constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in coordination with the Railways, the overbridge stretches approximately 937 meters, including a 76-meter span -- of which 37 meters has been built by the Railways.

The new ROB is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the AG Office bridge and provide smoother connectivity for residents of Lashkar, Kampoo, and surrounding areas. It will also reduce travel time to the Collectorate, New City Centre, and the highway, helping to minimize traffic jams in the area.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 3.30 p.m. near the Divisional Commissioner's Office on the Chandrabadni Naka side.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister will also virtually inaugurate two newly constructed hostels for girls belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Each hostel, with a capacity of 50 students, has been built at a cost of Rs 3.93 crore.

Prominent BJP leaders from the Gwalior-Chambal region, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, will also join the virtual ceremony.

Other ministers expected to participate virtually include PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, Water Resources Minister and district in-charge Tulsiram Silawat, Horticulture and Social Justice Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha, and Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

Notably, CM Yadav recently laid the foundation stones for various proposed industrial projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the Gwalior-Chambal region.