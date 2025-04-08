IPL 2025: RCB Skipper Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against MI

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their win against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

RCB edged out Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller. In a contest that had the crowd on their feet, RCB, led by Patidar, held their nerve in the final over to seal a memorable win at the venue after 10 years.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium," the official statement read.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya of MI, Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were the other captains to be fined for slow over-rate.

Star batter Virat Kohli led the RCB charge with a classy 67 off 42, his second half-century of the season, while skipper and Player of the Match Patidar's 64 off 32 and Jitesh Sharma's quickfire 40 off 21 powered the visitors to a commanding 221/5.

In reply, MI skipper Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) and Tilak Varma (56 off 29) launched a sensational counterattack after the top order collapse, threatening to pull off a stunning chase. But RCB's disciplined death bowling ensured they crossed the line in a pulsating finish.

RCB have won three of their four games so far and are sitting third in the table. They will next play Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.