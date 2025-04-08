RTX's Collins Aerospace Unveils Enhancements To Its Prime Wheelchair Seating Solution

Improvements provide dignified travel solution for electric wheelchair users

HAMBURG, Germany, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, is showcasing design, functionality and passenger experience refinements to its Prime wheelchair seating solution at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany this week.

Incorporating direct feedback from passengers with reduced mobility (PRM), airlines and technical advisors, the enhanced Prime solution utilizes a custom transformable monument to provide modern passenger amenities when PRM usage is required or a flexible crew service station when not.

The monument houses all the passenger amenities enjoyed by other travelers, including a height-adjustable tray table with integrated tablet holder, power outlets and passenger service unit with reading light, attendant call button and public address speaker, among other features.

"The feedback we've received has been invaluable and the driving force behind the design and experiential upgrades made to Prime over the last ten months," said Cynthia Muklevicz, vice president of customer and business development for Collins Aerospace. "The user experience is not only on par with flight amenities enjoyed by every other passenger, but further considerations were implemented to ensure emergency egress standards are met and a caregiver can occupy the seat directly next to the Prime user."

When in service mode, the Prime solution deploys to provide crews with additional service space, room below to store a half-sized trolley cart and additional stowage space inside the monument itself. Once service concludes, the monument easily converts into a passenger self-service station, capable of holding snacks and beverages.

Functional design of the solution was carefully considered, ensuring simplified boarding and deplaning for electric wheelchair users, ease of use for cabin crews and no loss of seat count for airlines.

First unveiled at AIX in 2024, the Collins solution enables electric wheelchair users to remain comfortably seated in their wheelchairs throughout flight. Electric wheelchairs are secured to the aircraft utilizing an industry standard "roll on, lock down" tie-down system commonly found in many ground transportation systems, ensuring user familiarity, personal safety and convenience.

Customer demonstrations of Prime are being held this week at AIX 2025.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

