Viridien Awarded Seismic Data Reimaging Project In Algeria By Groupement Hassi Bir Rekaiz

Viridien, through its subsidiary*, has been awarded a contract by Groupement Hassi Bir Rekaiz, a Sonatrach and PTTEP joint operatorship, to reimage two legacy 3D seismic data sets totaling 2,400 sq km in the Hassi Bir Rekaiz concession in the Berkine Basin, Eastern Algeria.

During the 13-month project, Viridien scientists are completely reimaging and merging the two legacy seismic datasets, originally acquired in 2011 and 2013. To meet the client's challenging imaging objectives, Viridien is applying the latest technology to deliver more detailed seismic velocity modeling and improved reliability of seismic amplitude, phase and frequency attributes for quantitative interpretation and enhanced fault imaging.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, Viridien, said:“We are happy to receive another award from Algeria, showing client confidence in our experience and differentiation in this growing market. We continue to develop and refine our technology, allowing us to extract more and more useful information from seismic data. This generates value for our clients, allowing them to do much more with the survey data they already have. The ultimate value lies in improved reservoir insights, reduction of uncertainties and increased drilling success.”

*CGG Services SAS

