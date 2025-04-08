True Charity Reclaimed: Joplin's Fight Against Handouts Hits Prime April 22

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) True Charity Reclaimed-Joplin's cry for effective charity-amplifies homeless voices, challenges poverty norms, and aims at policy reform and unfiltered reach.

- Tyler MoreheadJOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- True Charity Reclaimed, a raw documentary hitting Amazon Prime on April 22, tears into America's broken charity culture-welfare, churches, nonprofits-and spotlights a Joplin-born push for change.Watered Gardens Ministries (WG) and True Charity (TC) reject handouts, proving dignity drives transformation, while the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA), led by CEO Tarren Bragdon, takes it to D.C.'s corridors. Unfiltered voices of the formerly homeless fuel this national wake-up call. From Joplin's streets, WG and TC lead a movement-local solutions, real empowerment-backed by FGA's policy fight to shift state and federal views on poverty.“This film amplifies the voiceless, rethinks handouts, and pushes for change,” says filmmaker Tyler Morehead. Teaser drops April 8 ( ). Trailer hits April 15-follow @tcrfilm (FB/IG/X) and truecharityreclaimed .About the Film: *True Charity Reclaimed*-Joplin's cry for effective charity-amplifies homeless voices, challenges poverty norms, pushes policy reform, and aims for unfiltered reach.

Tyler Morehead

Tyler Morehead Films

+1 310-903-0190

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.