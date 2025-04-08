PDP MLA Para Gets LG Nod To Move Bill For Regularisation Of Daily Wagers In J & K

On March 11, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the formation of a committee to address the issue of regularisation of daily wagers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is taking up private members bills on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the budget session that commenced on March 3.

After a 12-day recess, the House reassembled on Monday but the proceedings descended into chaos with religious sloganeering after the speaker rejected an adjournment motion moved by the National Conference to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the matter was subjudice.

In a notice to the assembly secretary, Para said he intended to move the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions for Regularization of Adhoc, Daily Wagers, Need Based and Other Temporary Workers Bill, 2025, under relevant provisions of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly.

In the preamble of the Bill, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader said thousands of daily wagers, ad hoc, contractual and other temporary employees had dedicated more than eight years or more of their lives in providing essential services, often under precarious and insecure employment conditions.

“...whereas their service has been crucial to the functioning of various government departments, making them integral to public welfare and development initiatives; it is a constitutional obligation and moral imperative to recognise and humanise their contributions by ensuring job security, financial stability, and social dignity as part of welfare, social security and social justice,” according to the Bill.

In his order, Sinha has given his nod to the Bill for consideration by the assembly.

“In pursuance of Section 36(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, I, Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, hereby recommend the introduction and consideration by the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir of the Bill styled as the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions for Regularization of Adhoc, Daily Wagers, Need Based and Other Temporary Workers Bill, 2025,” according to the order

