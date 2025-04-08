Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bijbehara Accident Toll Rises To 2, Budding Cricketer Succumbs


2025-04-08 01:14:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Death toll in Bijbehara accident rose to two as the budding cricketer who had sustained critical injuries succumbed on Tuesday.

An official said cricketer Jasif Hassan, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Sangam was rushed to GMC Anantnag in a critical condition last evening. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries, reported news agency KNO.

Earlier, Irfan Ahmad resident of Mir Bazar Qazigund, had died on the spot in the accident.

Two others injured, identified as Nadeem Ahmad Dar of Sethar and Khursheed Ahmad of Khonmoh, are currently undergoing treatment.

Pertinently, the accident took place near Fruit Mandi Jablipora here in South Kashmir on Monday evening, when a truck collided with a private car, leaving four persons injured, of which two have died and two others are undergoing treatment.

