South Korea Plans To Hold Presidential Elections On June 3

The authorities of the Republic of Korea intend to schedule early presidential elections for June 3, Azernews reports.

According to sources, the issue of holding the elections will be discussed at a scheduled cabinet meeting on Tuesday. "There are no clear legal provisions that mandate a cabinet meeting to set the election date. However, given the significance of this matter, which will require the appointment of a temporary day off on election day, the issue will be raised during the cabinet meeting," the source said.

This development comes amidst political uncertainty in South Korea, where recent events have prompted calls for early elections. Experts suggest that the timing of these elections will be crucial for shaping the country's political landscape and its response to ongoing domestic and international challenges. With the government facing mounting pressure, the early elections could significantly impact public opinion and influence future policy decisions.