Zelensky Appoints Melnyk As Ukraine's Permanent Representative To UN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

According to Ukrinform, the decree, No. 215/2025 of April 7, has been published on the president's official website.

Earlier, Zelensky signed Decree No. 207/2025 relieving Melnyk of his post as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil.

Since 2019, the position of Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN had been held by Sergiy Kyslytsya.

On December 21, 2024, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Kyslytsya as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as well as from his concurrent posts as Ukraine's ambassador to the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.