Zelensky Appoints Melnyk As Ukraine's Permanent Representative To UN
According to Ukrinform, the decree, No. 215/2025 of April 7, has been published on the president's official website.
Earlier, Zelensky signed Decree No. 207/2025 relieving Melnyk of his post as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil.
Since 2019, the position of Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN had been held by Sergiy Kyslytsya.Read also: Zelensky appoints ambassadors to eight countries
On December 21, 2024, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Kyslytsya as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as well as from his concurrent posts as Ukraine's ambassador to the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.
