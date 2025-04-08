Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Appoints Melnyk As Ukraine's Permanent Representative To UN

2025-04-08 01:11:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

According to Ukrinform, the decree, No. 215/2025 of April 7, has been published on the president's official website.

Earlier, Zelensky signed Decree No. 207/2025 relieving Melnyk of his post as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil.

Since 2019, the position of Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN had been held by Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Read also: Zelensky appoints ambassadors to eight countries

On December 21, 2024, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Kyslytsya as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as well as from his concurrent posts as Ukraine's ambassador to the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.

