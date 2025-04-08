403
Today In Kuwait History:
KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) --
1964 -- Kuwait Medical Association was proclaimed.
1997 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research launched the histological palm project.
2006 -- Al-Babtain Arabic Poetry Central Library was inaugurated.
2013 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Bait Al-Othman museum, a facility repurposed from a 1946-built house owned by Abdullah Al-Othman.
2014 -- United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) granted the Amiri Diwan Advisor, Humanitarian Envoy for Kuwait and head of the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq its golden badge for his efforts within the humanitarian domain.
2022 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center won the international award, "museums Oscar."
2023 -- Actor Faisal Bu-Ghazi passed away at age 65. The actor took part in various theater work and television serials.
2024 -- Amiri decree postponed first ordinary session of the 18th legislative term of the National Assembly until Tuesday May 14th in accordance to article 106 of the constitution.
2024 -- Health Ministry opened Al-Fahaheel medical center for expatriate workers in Al-Ahmadi health district, providing various medical services and tests for this sector of society. (end)
