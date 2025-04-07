Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce it has awarded GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) ("GR Engineering") with the engineering studies work program to support the refurbishment and repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.The engineering studies will be overseen by Horizon Project Manager Dirk Richards and will provide capital and operating cost estimates to an accuracy of +/-20%. GR Engineering is a leading engineering firm with extensive studies and projects experience successfully working on a range of gold processing plants in the Western Australian Goldfields.Commenting on the process engineering award, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:"We are very pleased to have awarded this work to GR Engineering. They are a very competent group capable of delivering a quality study to refurbish and repurpose our Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. This is another significant milestone for the Company progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."





Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

