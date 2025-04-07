Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Investor Presentation Morgan Stanley Alpha Ex-100 Conference

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce its Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe and Chief Commercial Officer Mr Phillip Prather will give the attached investor briefing at the Alpha ex-100 Conference hosted by Morgan Stanley in Sydney today.

*To view the presentation, please visit:

-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Dr Richard Lipscombe Managing Director Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd T: +61 8 9389 1992 E: ... Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory T: +61 408 326 367 E: ... Matthew Wright Media and Public Relations NWR Communications T: +61 451 896 420 E: ...