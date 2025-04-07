Brazil Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players – Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Elea Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, And Angola Cable – Researchandmarkets.Com
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2024 – 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Brazil
Investment Opportunities in Brazil
-
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Brazil Market
Investment Opportunities in Brazil
Market Investment by Area
Market Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Brazil
Colocation Services Market in Brazil
Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
-
Sao Paulo
Other States
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
-
Sao Paulo
Other States
IT Infrastructure Providers
-
Arista Networks
Broadcom
Cisco
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
-
AECOM
Afonso Franca Engenhari
Aceco TI
Constructora Sudamericana
Fluor Corporation
Grupo PML
Jacobs Engineering
Modular Data Centers
Mendes Holler
Quark
Racional Engenharia
Zeittec
ZFB Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
-
ABB
Alfa Laval
Bosch Security & Safety Systems
Caterpillar
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Piller Power Systems
Panduit
Rittal
Rolls Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
-
Actis (NextStream)
Amazon Web Services
Ascenty
Angola Cables
Ava Telecom
Cirion Technologies
Elea Data Centers
Equinix
EVEO
Hostdime
Microsoft
ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
OneX Data Center
Quantico Data Center
Scala Data Centers
Takoda Data Centers
Teccloud
Tecto Data Centers (V)
New Entrants
-
ADA Infrastructure
CloudHQ
Surfix Data Center
247 Data Centers
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
-
Server Infrastructure
Storage Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
-
UPS Systems
Generators
Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
-
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
-
CRAC and CRAH
Chillers
Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
-
Core & Shell Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
-
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
-
Sao Paulo
Other States
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
The post Brazil Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players – Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Elea Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, and Angola Cable – ResearchAndMarkets appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment