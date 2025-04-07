Brazil Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players – Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Elea Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, And Angola Cable – Researchandmarkets.Com





The Brazil Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.81%

This report analyses the Brazil data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players in the Brazil data center market include Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Elea Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, and Angola Cable, among others.

Companies such as Ada Infrastructure, Surfix Data Center, CloudHQ, and 247 Data Center are emerging in the Brazil data center market, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.

The cloud market in Brazil is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Major global cloud providers in the Brazil data center market such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and others continue to expand their presence.

For instance, in November 2024, Microsoft announced its plan to invest USD 2.70 billion in cloud and AI Infrastructure over the next three years in Brazil. Earlier, in September 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its plan to invest around USD 1.80 billion to expand its data center operations throughout 2034.

The Brazil data center market has about 73 operational colocation data centers and most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

Sao Paulo is the top data center destination in the Brazil data center market. It continues to be Brazil's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are more than 40 existing and 20+ upcoming data centers in Sao Paulo.

According to Turner & Townsend's 2024 Data Center Cost Index, developing a data center in Sao Paulo costs $10.10 per watt, making it one of the highest costs in the Latin America region. On average, the cost of developing data centers in Brazil ranges between $8.50 and $9.50 per watt. Scala AI City, a collaboration between Scala Data Centers and the government of Rio Grande do Sul has emerged as the largest data center initiative in Latin America, representing a significant investment in the future of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing technologies within the region.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Brazil data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil



Facilities Covered (Existing): 73



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 25



Coverage: 9+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Brazil



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Brazil data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the Brazil data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Brazil during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Brazil data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Brazil data center market? Which all geographies are included in the Brazil data center market report?

