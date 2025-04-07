Netease Yanxuan Cat Food Wins Its First International Pet Orange Dot Award

NetEase Yanxuan announced on March 27 at 4:00 PM ET that its“Complete Freeze-Dried Lapin Combo Cat Food” has won the 2025 Pet Orange Dot Award at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. This honor marks the first time a Chinese cat food has been recognized on the global stage, challenging the longstanding dominance of imported products.

In an official message on its social media account, NetEase Yanxuan credited its success to the enduring support of its customers over the past eight years. The award-winning product is set to launch worldwide via online channels and selected retail partners, addressing the growing demand for high-nutrition and sustainable pet food.







A Chinese Pet Food Brand Takes Home Global Award the First Time

The Pet Orange Dot Award recognizes innovations in product design, functional value, and sustainability. A panel of top veterinaries, nutrition experts, and industry leaders from around the world rigorously evaluates entries based on quality, design, functionality, and sustainability.

For years, domestic pet food in China has been typecast as“low-price, low-quality.” According to the 2024 China Pet Consumption White Paper, even though local brands now hold over 60% of the market, consumers still lean toward imported options, primarily due to concerns about safety and scientific formulation. NetEase Yanxuan is set to break this mold with its award-winning product, supported by solid, hard-core data.

“NetEase Yanxuan's lapin combo cat food redefines feline nutrition by blending premium ingredients with a scientifically driven formula,” said Bob Vetere, former president of the American Pet Products Association.“It meets cats' natural dietary needs while delivering proven nutritional benefits through rigorous testing.”







Uncompromising Safety and Quality Standards

A recent study by China Agricultural University, titled Evaluation of the Efficacy of Complete Pet Food on Cat Coat and Skin Health, confirmed that the product significantly enhances coat luster, smoothness, and reduces shedding. Its unique four-step formulation promotes skin health, repairs hair follicles, improves nutrient absorption, and reinforces follicle strength. A standout feature is the inclusion of 30% fresh rabbit meat-boasting an 87% fresh meat ratio, lower fat content, and high levels of essential fatty acids-which, together with ingredients like Antarctic krill powder, flaxseed oil, egg yolk lecithin, and coconut oil, delivers comprehensive hair care.

To ensure quality and rebuild consumer trust, NetEase Yanxuan has collaborated with leading domestic feed manufacturers and implemented advanced pre-treatment systems. The product underwent a rigorous 40-day feeding trial at China Agricultural University and secured dual certifications from CMA and CATL, covering more than 240 safety and quality indicators. Internally, the brand enforces standards that exceed national requirements, ensuring zero detection of harmful substances such as aflatoxins and vomitoxins.

“Domestic pet food isn't held back by technology: it's about regaining consumer trust,” said a NetEase Yanxuan spokesperson.“Our commitment to transparency and rigorous quality control sets a high benchmark in pet nutrition.”







From Price Wars to Value Innovation

With China's pet market expected to exceed 800 billion yuan by 2025, imported brands continue to dominate the premium segment. NetEase Yanxuan's success illustrates two critical strategies for Chinese brands: establishing technical barriers through academic and testing collaborations, and engaging with global standards via international awards, eco-friendly certifications, and expanded overseas distribution. As the industry evolves, experts see this as just the start of a broader transformation in Chinese pet food.

NetEase Yanxuan's achievement signals a shift in the Chinese pet food industry from competing on price to delivering genuine value. By offering a product that emphasizes high fresh meat content, zero additives, and environmental sustainability, the brand is setting a new standard for quality that meets both the natural dietary needs of cats and the expectations of modern pet owners.

NetEase Yanxuan Pets remains committed to advancing pet nutrition with innovative, science-based formulations and a strong focus on sustainability: building trust and redefining premium pet food in China and beyond.