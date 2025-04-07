Dominant Al Arabi Clinch Qatar Basketball League Title For 10Th Time

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-07 10:06:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Arabi secured their 10th Qatar Basketball League (QBL) championship, extending their dominance with a 92-86 victory over Al Rayyan in the second game of the finals at Al Gharafa Sports Club court on Monday. The defending champions sealed the title with one game to spare, with Abdulrahman Saad delivering an outstanding performance. Saad posted 20 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, playing a crucial role in the win. Meanwhile, Al Sadd triumphed over Al Ahli with 96-86 in the battle for third place. Mohammed Saad al-Meghaiseeb, President of Qatar Basketball Federation, presented the trophies.

