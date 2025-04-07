Jane Beaman Named Vice President And General Manager Of Cummins Components & Software Business Unit

COLUMBUS, Ind., April 7, 2025 /3BL/ - Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that Jane Beaman will be the new Vice President and General Manager of the Cummins Components & Software (CCS) Business Unit effective April 1. She will succeed Shon Wright, the new President of the Distribution segment. Jane Beaman will oversee the strategy, operations and performance of Cummins' components and software solutions, ensuring CCS remains at the forefront of technological advancements and market changes.

With more than 20 years at Cummins, Jane Beaman has a breadth of experience navigating complex business situations and driving successful outcomes. She is known for her deep and broad understanding of customers across many industries and has a proven track record of building lasting customer relationships, possessing fierce negotiating skills that achieve win-win outcomes, and blending strategic thinking with execution to lead complex programs that deliver innovative solutions for our customers.

Most recently, Jane Beaman served as Vice President - Global On-Highway & Pickup Business for the Engine Business (EBU), where she led the Pickup Business to deliver the new 2025 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel Pickup engine system for Ram Heavy Duty, Cummins' most advanced diesel pickup engine yet. She also oversaw the EBU's Global On-Highway business where she spearheaded key growth initiatives to support our global customers' decarbonization journeys across diverse and evolving global regulatory environments.

Jane Beaman is a passionate champion for mentoring and diversity. She is a longstanding mentor of CBN mentoring circles as well as many others across Cummins. Jane is a sponsor for the Social Justice workstream for Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) and serves on the board of the Women's Fund for Central Indiana. In everything she does, she empowers those around her to use their platforms and passions for good. Jane Beaman is a graduate of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and earned her MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments - Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products.

The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading your world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at .

Media Contact

Melinda Koski

External Communications Director

317.476.3293

Email