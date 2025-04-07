A Tsunami Of Change: Doing Digital Forum 2025 Redefines The Financial Future In Yerevan

YEREVAN, Armenia, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 3, 2025, SPRING PR hosted the third edition of its flagship event-the Doing Digital Forum (DDF) in Yerevan. Titled“The Future of Money: Economic Impact,” DDF25 brought together over 20 influential speakers and more than 1,000 participants from Armenia and across the globe. By bringing together international experts, business leaders, innovators, and policymakers DDF25 served as a dynamic platform for discussing the rapid evolution of financial systems, the disruptive role of artificial intelligence, and the digital transformation shaping the global economy.

In his opening address, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan explored the long journey of money-from ancient barter systems to modern digital currencies.“To understand how digital technologies shape the future of money, we must revisit some fundamental questions: What is the role of money? What makes a currency trustworthy and widely usable?” he said.

Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of Doing Digital Forum, emphasized the urgency of leadership in this era of transformation:“We are living through a technological tsunami, surging with new opportunities and bold ideas. Those who lead, not follow, will shape tomorrow's economy. The future won't wait-let's be the ones driving change.”

Delivering the keynote, world-renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard spoke of a world in transition.“We are standing at a crossroads. The old systems are breaking down, but the new ones are still being built. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to co-create the future-new economies, digital currencies, education systems, and a world redefined by AI and shifting geopolitics. Without vision, we cannot move forward.”

Global finance expert, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Nine Blocks Capital Management Henry Arslanian highlighted Armenia's unique potential in this shift:“Armenians are agile, open to innovation, and ready to embrace transformation. We are witnessing the most exciting era in the history of money.”

Matias Undurraga Breitling, Enterprise Technologist at Amazon Web Services, stated:“Generative AI is transforming the customer experience. Loyalty built through seamless experiences is the key to long-term growth.”

Speakers represented AWS, Visa, UN WFP, Edgar, Dunn & Company, Zodia Custody, the Central Bank of Armenia, Arca, ISAA, Fastex, Fast Bank, UN World Food Programme and others.

DDF25 was made possible with support from its strategic partners: Amazon Web Services as the Technology Partner, Visa - Innovation Partner, Apricot Capital - Investment Partner, Arca -National Partner, Fastex -Blockchain Partner, and Fast Bank - Financial Partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Tatevik Simonyan Email: ...