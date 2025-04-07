Vohra Wound Physicians Responds To Department Of Justice Lawsuit

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, the Department of Justice ("DOJ") filed a False Claims Act lawsuit against Vohra Wound Physicians Management, some of its related entities, and Dr. Ameet Vohra ("Vohra").

Vohra has been actively engaged in discussions with the Government regarding this matter since first receiving a subpoena in February 2018. We have repeatedly sought input from the Government and Medicare Administrative Contractors regarding our billing practices and have attempted to tailor them to address the Government's concerns. Thus, we are disappointed that the DOJ has elected to file this lawsuit.

Contrary to the DOJ's allegations, Vohra physicians exercised their independent clinical judgment in making treatment decisions, and Vohra proudly stands by our doctors and the care they provided. The complaint initiating the lawsuit includes several factual errors about Vohra's electronic medical records ("EMR") system. Our patients and positive clinical outcomes always come first.

The case largely comes down to varying interpretations of ambiguous Medicare billing codes that do not clearly distinguish between selective and surgical debridements, as well as differing treatment philosophies. The choice between selective and surgical debridements often comes down to merely managing a wound versus actively healing a wound. Objective clinical data and studies show that Vohra's treatment approach succeeds in healing wounds.

Vohra acted lawfully and responsibly, but is open to an amicable resolution with the DOJ to avoid the delay, uncertainty, and expense of protracted litigation. If a reasonable resolution is not possible, the company will vigorously defend itself in court.

SOURCE Vohra Wound Physicians Management, LLC

