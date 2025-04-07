Bishop L. J. Guillory Resigns As Chairman For COMPTON Public Safety Commission, Calls For Federal State Of Emergency

Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General Speaks Out!

- Bishop L. J. GuilloryCOMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Press Conference on Tuesday, April 08, 2025 at 10AM at 950 WEST ALONDRA BLVD., Compton CA 90220After years of dedicated service to the city of Compton , Bishop L. J. Guillory has announced his resignation as Chairman for the COMPTON Public Safety Commission. In a shocking turn of events, the Bishop has also called for a federal state of emergency to be declared in the city.As the Ombudsman General to Ombudsman International , Bishop Guillory has been a strong advocate for public safety in Compton. However, recent events have led him to believe that the city is in dire need of immediate federal intervention. In his resignation letter, the Bishop stated, "The safety and well-being of the citizens of Compton is my top priority. It is with a heavy heart that I resign from my position, but I believe that declaring a federal state of emergency is necessary to address the ongoing issues plaguing our community."The call for a federal state of emergency comes after a series of violent crimes and a rise in gang activity in Compton. Bishop Guillory believes that the city's current resources and efforts are not enough to combat these issues and that federal assistance is needed to restore peace and safety to the community. He is urging city officials and residents to support his call for a federal state of emergency and work together to make Compton a safer place for all.In the wake of Bishop Guillory's resignation and call for a federal state of emergency, the city of Compton is facing a critical moment. The Bishop's dedication and passion for public safety will be greatly missed, but his actions serve as a wake-up call for the urgent need for change in the city. The COMPTON Public Safety Commission will continue its mission to improve public safety, and we hope that Bishop Guillory's call for federal intervention will be heard and acted upon swiftly.

