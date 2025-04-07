403
UK Records Birth Of Baby To Woman With Transplanted Womb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 7 (KUNA) - The United Kingdom has record the first child to be born to a mother using a donated womb in the country.
The baby's mum, Grace Davidson, 36, was born without a functioning uterus, and received her sister's womb in 2023 - in what was then the UK's only successful womb transplant, the BBC reported Monday.
Two years after that pioneering operation, Grace gave birth to her first child in February.
The surgical team told the BBC they have carried out three further womb transplants using deceased donors since Grace's transplant. They aim to carry out a total of 15 as part of a clinical trial.
Grace was born with a rare condition, Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, where the womb is missing or underdeveloped, but with functioning ovaries.
The first baby born as a result of a womb transplant was in Sweden in 2014. Since then around 135 such transplants have been carried out in more than a dozen countries, including the US, China, France, Germany, India and Turkey. Around 65 babies have been born. (end)
