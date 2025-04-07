Requordit Industry News: AIIM Names Miguel Zubizarreta Fellow, Honoring A Legacy Of Innovation In Info Management

Miguel Zubizarreta Named AIIM Fellow – A Well-Earned Nod to a True Innovator

- Miguel Zubizarreta, former CTO of Hyland

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation rarely comes from a single moment - it's the result of years of dedication, vision, and meaningful impact.

We're proud to recognize Miguel Zubizarreta, former CTO of Hyland and the architect behind OnBase , on being named to the AIIM Company of Fellows - a well-deserved honor for someone whose contributions have shaped the way organizations manage information today.

Miguel's influence reaches far beyond the technology itself. He helped establish the foundations of the ECM industry, paving the way for continued evolution in how we think about process, content, and people.

At Requordit , many of us have built our careers on the systems and ideas that Miguel helped bring to life. His leadership and vision continue to inspire the work we do - solving complex challenges for organizations across industries.

In his recent message to the Hyland team, Miguel wrote:

“We transformed 15,000 organizations and companies. Hylanders, I will forever remember you as a group of hard-working, dedicated employees who lived our core values and always helped each other.”

We share that same belief - that people are at the heart of every transformation. Congratulations, Miguel, and thank you for the example you've set.

