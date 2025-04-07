403
Kuwaitis Snatch Varied Medals At West Asia Athletics Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi
DOHA, April 7 (KUNA) -- Three Kuwaiti athletes won on Monday three medals - a silver and two bronze - at West Asian Athletics Association Championships which kicked off in Doha and will last till April 10.
Kazma club's Hussein Al-Tamimi won the bronze in the "Shot put" contest, Salwa Al-Sabah SC Salsabeel Al-Sayyar obtained the silver in Javelin throw and Haya Al-Rifaie had the bronze in 10,000-m race game.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Secretary of the Kuwaiti Athletics Federation Hussein Dashti said Kuwait is participating in the tourney with four clubs, expressing hope for advanced positions and records.
Organizing such regional championships contributes to boosting sports collaboration among countries, and helping athletes sharing expertise for the next contests, he noted.
The championships kicked off in Doha with the participation of about 400 athletes from 11 countries, including Kuwait. (end)
