Texas Southern University Foundation's 2025 Tiger Ball Raises More Than $1 Million For Student Scholarships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event was led by TSU Foundation Chairman Dr. Frazier Wilson, TSU President Vice Admiral James W. Crawford III, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Tiger Ball Chair and TSU Foundation Trustee Argentina M. James, TSU Associate Vice President of Development & Alumni Engagement Charlie Coleman III, Student Government Association President Katelayn Vault, and KTSU Radio on-air personalities Donna Franklin and TSU Student Regent Taylor Getwood. Festivities began with a "Parade of Partners," powered by the internationally recognized TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band, highlighting the evening's theme of collaboration and student achievement.

During the program, Dr. Wilson spoke on the impactful legacy of TSU alumni and the importance of investing in TSU's future.

"Texas Southern University truly is The Heart & Soul of Houston,' and tonight we celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our 8,100 students across 11 colleges," said Dr. Wilson. "Whether it is our debate team winning its fifth world championship in South Korea, consecutive student selections to the W.E.B. DuBois Fellowship at Harvard, pioneering work of Dr. Robert Bullard or alumni like Yolanda Adams, Gerald Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Strahan, blazing trails in their respective fields, TSU's impact resonates far beyond campus. From a 77% Thurgood Marshall Law School student bar five-year passage rate to a $610 million economic contribution to Houston, we stand united in empowering the next generation through the TSU Foundation's student scholarship program."

President Crawford outlined a bold vision for the institution, announcing the $1 million Tiger Ball fundraising goal and revealing that $800,000 had been raised by mid-evening.

"As we reimagine TSU's future, our priorities include strengthening mental health services for students, leveraging data analytics and intelligent automation to enhance support, expanding career development programs and exploring ways to reduce tuition while increasing financial support," he said. "With the leadership of the TSU Board of Regents and the TSU Foundation, and through events like this-and donors like you-we are also committed to growing our research capacity and advancing toward Carnegie R1 status, ensuring that TSU continues to thrive."

In response to President Crawford's call for additional support, a TSU alumni couple who intends to make long term impact pledged an initial gift of $250,000 to support student scholarships. The couple intends to make long term impact, focused on the student experience at TSU, pushing donations beyond the $1 million mark. That generosity sparked another $100,000 in on-the-spot contributions.

A key highlight of the evening was the recognition of Challenge Office Products and Furniture Solutions as the presenting sponsor and Corporate Sponsor of the Year. The company contributed $100,000 in memory of its founders, Roy and Olivia Barbosa, demonstrating its longstanding commitment to student scholarships. This marks its third consecutive year as presenting sponsor.

"We are grateful to those who made the decision to invest in our students," he said. "Likewise, we look forward to the difference these investments will make in their lives as students, and in their future. It's more than money. They are cultivating dreams. This support will allow our students to achieve what they desire to achieve and what we all know they can achieve." TSU President Crawford & TSU Foundation Chair Wilson

Guests were also introduced to the TSU Foundation's new executive director, Robin Tanya Humphries Watson, who brings two decades of nonprofit management and fundraising experience. The night concluded with a performance by Grammy Award–winning artist LeToya Luckett, who kept the ballroom energized with a medley of her greatest hits.

Focusing on collaboration, celebration, and commitment to TSU's next generation of leaders, this year's Tiger Ball surpassed its fundraising goal and reaffirmed the university's vision for a bold and innovative future. To support ongoing scholarship efforts, visit .

About the Texas Southern University Foundation

The Texas Southern University Foundation (TSUF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Texas Southern University by securing, managing, and distributing philanthropic funds. Governed by a board of trustees, the TSU Foundation provides vital support for student scholarships, academic programs, and strategic initiatives, helping to advance TSU's mission of excellence in education and service to the community.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University (TSU) honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. As such, TSU is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation's underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. A distinguished educational pioneer since 1927, the University has become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas.

