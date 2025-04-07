The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Cha-Mei Tang As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Cha-Mei Tang, a well-known innovator in cancer diagnostics and cancer screening, has dedicated the past 15 years toward advancing technologies that transform the landscape of cancer care. Dr. Tang has spearheaded groundbreaking research, including the development of a revolutionary method to collect and accurately identify circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and giant cancer associated microphage-like cells (CAMLs) from the blood of cancer patients. CAMLs, previously ignored by cancer researchers, were systematically analyzed by Dr. Tang and her colleagues. Creatv showed that CAMLs are the most useful biomarker available for cancer screening and cancer diagnostics. CAMLs are found in all types of cancer and in all stages, but not in healthy individuals. The number and biological features of the CAMLs can provide valuable information about the aggressiveness of the cancer, and the ability to predict treatment response in 30 days, monitor therapy, provide companion diagnostics, and deliver whole DNA for sequencing ( ). This blood test, called LifeTracDx, can provide physicians and patients with critical insights into early cancer detection and diagnostics, saving and improving lives.

Dr. Tang's academic achievements stem from her earning multiple degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including a Doctor of Science, Master of Science, and Bachelor of Science, all in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. After graduation, she performed research on relativistic electron beams and free electron lasers as Head of the Radiation and Accelerator Physics Section at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). She also took a sabbatical at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) before founding Creatv MicroTech. Her interdisciplinary expertise bridges physics, engineering, and biological science, driving the cutting-edge innovations that define her career.

Recognized for her many contributions, Dr. Tang has received numerous prestigious awards. These include being named a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 1990, receiving the WISE Award for Science for the Most Outstanding Woman Scientist in the Federal Government in 1992, and being honored as a Senior Member of the IEEE in 1995. Her innovative work also earned the R&D 100 Award from R&D Magazine in 2006, and her company, Creatv MicroTech, was named Bioscience Company of the Year in Montgomery County Maryland in 2013. Dr. Tang was inducted into Marquis Who's Who in 2024.

Dr. Tang is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Physical Society (APS), and IEEE. She and her colleagues at Creatv regularly present their research at conferences and publish findings that advance the field of cancer diagnostics and cancer screening.

Starting in 2025, Creatv will offer the LifeTracDx® blood test at its CLIA-certified laboratory in Monmouth Junction, NJ focusing on enhancing early detection capabilities and improving outcomes for cancer patients. Her dedication to innovation and saving lives underscores her vision of a future where cancer is detected earlier, when it matters most, and can be treated faster and more effectively.

Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected

SOURCE The Inner Circle