The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lloyd Costello, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

With extensive experience in family medicine and a focus on integrative therapies, Dr. Costello brings a wealth of expertise to his patients. His specialized training includes intravenous vitamin therapy, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, and advanced techniques in anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Costello's academic journey is marked by achievements from renowned institutions such as California State University at Fullerton and the University of California Davis, School of Medicine. He holds degrees in Biology, Medicine, and Spiritual Psychology, complemented by residency training in family and community medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

As a board-certified physician in family and holistic medicine, Dr. Costello is committed to staying at the forefront of his field. He is actively involved in professional organizations such as the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy for Integrative and Holistic Medicine, continuously expanding his knowledge and skills.

In his role as Chief Physician and President of Lloyd Costello, MD A Professional Corporation, Dr. Costello has spearheaded innovative healthcare initiatives, particularly in intravenous vitamin therapy and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy. His dedication to patient-centered care has earned him acclaim and recognition within the medical community.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Costello finds joy in music, playing the drums and performing with local blues bands. His holistic approach to life mirrors his philosophy in healthcare, emphasizing balance and harmony in all aspects of well-being.

Dr. Costello's practice embodies the principles of integrative medicine, offering a unique blend of conventional and complementary therapies to optimize patient health and empower individuals on their wellness journey.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle