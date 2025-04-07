Regulatory T-Cells (Tregs) Market To Observe Significant Growth By 2034 Owing To The Development In 12+ Indications With Severe And Refractory Patients As The Treatment Addressable Population Delveinsight
|
Tregs Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Tregs Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Tregs Market CAGR
|
Approximately 57%
|
Tregs Market Size in 2030
|
USD 400 million
|
Key Tregs Companies
|
Orca Bio, Rapa Therapeutics, Tract Therapeutics, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, Nektar, PolTREG, REGiMMUNE, Quell Therapeutics, Georgiamune, Sangamo Therapeutics, Egle Therapeutics, RAPT Therapeutics, Tr1X, Nanjing Immunophage Biotech, Incyte, Abata Therapeutics, Novabio Therapeutics, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cugene, AbbVie, Dialectic Therapeutics, Cellenkos, and others
|
Key Tregs-based Therapies
|
Orca-T, RAPA-501, TRK-001, ILT-101, Rezpegaldesleukin, PTG-007, RGI-2001, QEL-001, GIM-531, TX200 (TX200-TR101), EGL-001, Tivumecirnon (FLX475), TRX103, IPG7236, CK0804, ABA-101, NP001 cell injection, CK0801, SBT-77-7101, CK0803, SBT-11-5301, COYA 302, CUG252, DT2216, CK0802, and others
Scope of the Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) Market Report
-
Tregs Therapeutic Assessment: Emerging Treg-based therapies
Insights on Patient burden: Understanding the treatable patient pool
Tregs Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Regulatory T-cells (Tregs)
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Tregs Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about Tregs in development @ Treg-based Therapies Clinical Trials
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Key Events
|
5
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
6
|
Tregs Market Overview at a Glance by Indication in the 7MM
|
6.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2028
|
6.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034
|
7
|
Tregs Market Overview at a Glance by Therapies in the 7MM
|
7.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2028
|
7.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
|
8
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
8.1
|
Introduction
|
8.2
|
Tregs and its Classification
|
8.3
|
Potential of Tregs in the Treatment of Different Indications
|
8.4
|
Biomarkers Related to Tregs
|
8.5
|
Clinical Applications of Tregs
|
9
|
Epidemiology and Target Population
|
9.1
|
Key Findings
|
9.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
9.3
|
Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM
|
9.3.1
|
Total Cases of Selected Indications in the 7MM
|
9.3.2
|
Indication-wise Eligible Cases in the 7MM
|
9.3.3
|
Indication-wise Treated Cases in the 7MM
|
10
|
Emerging Drugs
|
10.1
|
Key Competitors
|
10.2
|
Orca-T: Orca Bio
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.2.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.3
|
RAPA-501: Rapa Therapeutics
|
10.3.1
|
Product Description
|
10.3.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.3.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.3.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.4
|
TRK-001: TRACT Therapeutics and Taiwan Bio Therapeutics
|
10.4.1
|
Product Description
|
10.4.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.4.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.4.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.4.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.5
|
ILT-101: ILTOO Pharma
|
10.5.1
|
Product Description
|
10.5.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.5.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.5.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.5.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.6
|
Rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, NKTR-358, LY3471851): Nektar
|
10.6.1
|
Product Description
|
10.6.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.6.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.6.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.6.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.7
|
PTG-007: PolTREG
|
10.7.1
|
Product Description
|
1.1.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.7.2
|
Clinical Development
|
10.7.2.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.7.3
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.8
|
RGI-2001: REGiMMUNE
|
10.8.1
|
Product Description
|
10.8.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.8.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.8.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.8.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.9
|
QEL-001: Quell Therapeutics
|
10.9.1
|
Product Description
|
10.9.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.9.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.9.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.9.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.1
|
GIM-531: Georgiamune
|
10.10.1
|
Product Description
|
10.10.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.10.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.10.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.11
|
TX200 (TX200-TR101): Sangamo Therapeutics
|
10.11.1
|
Product Description
|
10.11.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.11.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.11.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.12
|
EGL-001: Egle Therapeutics
|
10.12.1
|
Product Description
|
10.12.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.12.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.12.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.12.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.13
|
Tivumecirnon (FLX475): RAPT Therapeutics
|
10.13.1
|
Product Description
|
10.13.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.13.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.13.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.13.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.14
|
TRX103: Tr1X
|
10.14.1
|
Product Description
|
10.14.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.14.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.14.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.14.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.15
|
IPG7236: Nanjing Immunophage Biotech
|
10.15.1
|
Product Description
|
10.15.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.15.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.15.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.15.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.16
|
CK0804: Cellenkos and Incyte
|
10.16.1
|
Product Description
|
10.16.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.16.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.16.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.16.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.17
|
ABA-101: Abata Therapeutics
|
10.17.1
|
Product Description
|
10.17.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.17.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.17.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.18
|
NP001 Cell Injection: Novabio Therapeutics
|
10.18.1
|
Product Description
|
10.18.2
|
Clinical Development
|
10.18.2.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.19
|
CK0801: Cellenkos
|
10.19.1
|
Product Description
|
10.19.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.19.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.19.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.19.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.2
|
SBT-77-7101: Sonoma Biotherapeutics
|
10.20.1
|
Product Description
|
10.20.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.20.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.20.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.20.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.21
|
CK0803: Cellenkos
|
10.21.1
|
Product Description
|
10.21.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.21.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.21.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.22
|
SBT-11-5301: Sonoma Biotherapeutics
|
10.22.1
|
Product Description
|
10.22.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.22.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.22.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.23
|
COYA 302: Coya Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|
10.23.1
|
Product Description
|
10.23.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.23.3
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.24
|
CUG252: Cugene/AbbVie
|
10.24.1
|
Product Description
|
10.24.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.24.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.24.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.25
|
DT2216: Dialectic Therapeutics
|
10.25.1
|
Product Description
|
10.25.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.25.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.25.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
11
|
Tregs: 7MM analysis
|
11.1
|
Key Findings
|
11.1
|
Market Outlook
|
11.2
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
11.3
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
11.4
|
Market Size of Tregs in the 7MM
|
11.5
|
United States Market Size
|
11.5.1
|
Market size of Tregs by Indications in the United States
|
11.5.2
|
Market Size by Therapies in the United States
|
11.6
|
EU4 and the UK Market Size
|
11.6.1
|
Market size of Tregs by Indications in EU4 and the UK
|
11.6.2
|
Market Size by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
11.7
|
Japan Market Size
|
11.7.1
|
Market size of Tregs by Indications in Japan
|
11.7.2
|
Market Size by Therapies in Japan
|
12
|
Unmet Needs
|
13
|
SWOT Analysis
|
14
|
KOL Views
|
15
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
15.1
|
United States
|
15.1.1
|
Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|
15.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
15.2.1
|
Germany
|
15.2.2
|
France
|
15.2.3
|
Italy
|
15.2.4
|
Spain
|
15.2.5
|
United Kingdom
|
15.3
|
Japan
|
15.3.1
|
MHLW
|
16
|
Appendix
|
16.1
|
Bibliography
|
16.2
|
Report Methodology
|
17
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
18
|
Disclaimer
|
19
|
About DelveInsight
Related Reports
Atopic Dermatitis Market
Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key atopic dermatitis companies, including Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Dermavant Sciences, Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Arena Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Eli Lilly and Company, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Hangzhou Yirui Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, LEO Pharma, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Brexogen Inc., Sanofi, Shaperon, UCB Pharma, Q32 Bio Inc., Akeso, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., Allakos Inc., Biosion, Inc. , among others.
Myelofibrosis Market
Myelofibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key myelofibrosis companies, including MORPHOSYS, GERON, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB, KARTOS THERAPEUTICS , among others.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ALS companies, including AB SCIENCE, ALECTOR, GSK, BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS, IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, MEDICINOVA, DENALI THERAPEUTICS, ABBVIE, CALICO LIFE SCIENCES, CLENE NANOMEDICINE BIOSCIENCES, SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, PRILENIA THERAPEUTICS, RAPA THERAPEUTICS, NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS, HELIXMITH, TRANSPOSON THERAPEUTICS, REVALESIO CORPORATION, ANNEXON BIOSCIENCES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AL-S PHARMA, SANOFI, DENALI THERAPEUTICS, ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS , among others.
Aplastic Anemia Market
Aplastic Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key aplastic anemia companies, including Pfizer, BioLineRx Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, Elixirgen, Hangzhou Zede Pharmaceutical Technology, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals , among others.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .
Contact Us:
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+14699457679
Logo:
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment