IMA Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Siren Chudgar As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am honored to join the IMA family and contribute to our mission of providing the highest quality, patient centered, cost effective, health care to our senior community," said Dr. Chudgar. "IMA's dedication to comprehensive, personalized care aligns with my passion for advancing value-based healthcare models that improve patient outcomes and experience. I am excited to work with the exceptional team at IMA to expand our clinical programs, optimize care coordination, and enhance the well-being of our patients."

Before joining IMA, Dr. Chudgar held key leadership positions at WellMed Medical Management, Florida Blue, and Anthem, where he played a crucial role in shaping healthcare strategies that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. With a distinguished career in value-based care, Dr. Chudgar has led multi-state expansion efforts, developed innovative patient care models, and mentored healthcare professionals to drive excellence in clinical practice. Additionally, he has been instrumental in designing and implementing large-scale educational programs that equip providers and operations staff with the tools to succeed in value-based care delivery.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Chudgar to the IMA family," said IMA's Chief Executive Officer, Donna Walker. "His strong understanding of high standards of medical practice and his proven leadership in clinical performance make him an invaluable asset to our organization. With his guidance and unique skillset, we will continue to enhance our personalized approach, ensuring that our senior patients receive the highest quality care in a supportive, family-like environment."

IMA – A Leader in Medicare Services

IMA specializes in primary care and providing an exceptional patient experience through comprehensive healthcare services:

- In-House Services : On-site labs and diagnostic services to streamline patient care.

- Same-Day and Urgent Appointments : Prioritizing patient well-being with walk-in and flexible scheduling options.

- 24/7 Provider Access: Ensuring patients have round-the-clock medical support.

- IMA Wellness Centers: To help seniors stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle through educational presentations and engaging activities,

- Telehealth Visits & Virtual Care : Offering virtual consultations and diabetes care to enhance convenience and accessibility.

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group mission is to provide high-quality, cost effective, patient-centered primary care and wellness services for seniors, focusing on improving patient outcomes. At 19 clinics in Central Florida, over 80 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to nearly 23,000 Medicare members in partnership with all leading Medicare health plans. For more information, visit .

