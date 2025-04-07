Revolutionizing Soil Remediation

Privately held 12974533 Canada Inc. O/A ElectroKinetic Soil Treatment, is stepping into a transformative new era as TerraVolt Soil Remediation.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TerraVolt Soil Remediation Unveils Bold New Chapter: New Name, New Leadership, and $3.1M Financing Effort to Launch Groundbreaking Technology.After years of operating under the name ElectroKinetic Soil Treatment, the company is stepping into a transformative new era as TerraVolt Soil Remediation. This rebranding marks a pivotal moment for the Canadian company as it prepares to revolutionize the soil remediation industry. A commercial demonstration of its patented, game-changing technology, a novel ex-situ electrokinetic soil treatment process, is planned for late 2025. Following a successful field demonstration, TerraVolt plans to commercially roll out its technology, first in Western Canada, then rapidly expanding throughout North America.Leading this ambitious charge, is Simon Raven, TerraVolt's new President and CEO. Raven brings a wealth of practical experience and a visionary mindset to the helm, ready to guide the company toward satisfying the huge demand for contaminated site remediation.“I am excited to have joined the TerraVolt team and look forward to demonstrating the economic and environmental advantages of the TerraVolt technology through a commercial field pilot, bringing this game-changing technology to market and growing TerraVolt into a global business,” Raven said.“The TerraVolt technology is more than just a better“mousetrap”; the technology will completely change how contaminated soil is viewed and managed. With the TerraVolt technology, decontaminated soil becomes a valuable resource ready for reuse. The opportunity to be part of this important transformation is exceptional. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and building a strong team of outstanding professionals to work with me on this exciting journey.”Fueling this momentum, TerraVolt is launching a C$3.1 million financing that will augment $1.5 million in non-dilutive grant funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). The proceeds of this financing and grant will be dedicated to a commercial demonstration pilot of its proprietary technology.“The ERA grant would not have been possible without the years of rigorous research and development completed by the company to validate the technology. We are thankful to ERA for recognizing Teravolt's potential to deliver measurable positive environmental impacts in the fight against industrial contamination and environmental pollution” says Raven.Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta said“Small and medium-sized enterprises are critical to Alberta's economy. We are pleased to support TerraVolt Soil Remediation's treatment technology through our Emerging Innovators Challenge, a funding opportunity that provided 21 SMEs with access to capital and support services, allowing them to commercialize their technology, increase their competitiveness, reduce emissions, and provide broader environmental benefits like soil remediation. This technology, combined with new leadership and brand evolution, will help clarify TerraVolt's value proposition to global markets.”The TerraVolt technology successfully harnesses electrokinetic forces produced by passing an electric current through a contaminated media. Unlike reliance on costly, disruptive approaches like dig-truck-dump or thermal remediation, Teravolt offers a smarter, lower cost alternative that can be done on site, minimizing environmental impacts and maximizing reliability and efficiency.“This isn't just a name change - it's a declaration of intent,” added Raven.“The soil remediation sector has relied on essentially the same technologies for decades. TerraVolt is poised to change that narrative. Innovation is the path to the future and the TerraVolt Technology is the path to the future in site decontamination.”With financing underway, a proven leadership team in place, and a technology backed by years of development and ERA's support, TerraVolt Soil Remediation is ready to turn its vision into action. The company invites investors, industry partners, and media to join this journey as it prepares to launch its pilot and redefine what's possible in soil remediation.About TerraVolt Soil RemediationFormerly operating as ElectroKinetic Soil Treatment under 12974533 Canada Inc., TerraVolt Soil Remediation is a Canadian clean tech innovator dedicated to transforming global site cleanup practices. With a patented, next-generation electrokinetic technology, TerraVolt delivers a faster, greener, and more cost-effective solution for soil decontamination, empowering industries to return contaminated sites to productive uses cost effectively. Headquartered in Calgary Alberta, this Canadian-owned company is committed to pushing boundaries and delivering real-world results.Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerThis press release may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our business plans, strategies, goals, and future financial performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect our forward-looking statements include market conditions, regulatory changes, operational challenges an un-certainty in pilot results. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new information or future events, except as required by law.For Media Inquiries or Investment Opportunities:Contact: Investor RelationsEmail: ...Website:END

