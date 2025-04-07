NASA Selects Goddard Safety And Mission Assurance Contractor
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected ARES Technical Services of McLean, Virginia, to provide safety and mission assurance services at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
The Safety and Mission Assurance Services III contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an estimated total value of $226 million. The contract will have a five-year effective ordering period starting on June 1, 2025, with an optional six-month extension period.
Under the contract, the vendor will provide support to the agency's Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate at NASA Goddard. This includes performing independent surveillance, audits, reviews, and assessments of design, development, test, and mission operations activities on site at NASA and supplier facilities.
