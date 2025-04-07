Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Dividends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (“MIC”) (TSX: FC), announces its monthly cash dividend of $0.078 per share payable to shareholders of record as follows:

Record Date Dividend Payable April 30, 2025 May 15, 2025 May 30, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 15, 2025

DIVIDEND AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and Share Purchase Plan that is available to its shareholders. The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional shares. The price paid per share is 97% (if the share price is higher than $12.50) of the weighted average trading price calculated five trading days immediately preceding each dividend date with no commission cost. Once registered with the Share Purchase Plan, participants have the right to purchase additional shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month. Shareholders participating pay no commission.

About The Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done ®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, The Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at . In addition, supplemental information is available on Corporation's website at .

For further information, please contact:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Eli Dadouch

President & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 635-0221

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®